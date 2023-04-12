British High Commissioner misspells Sholay as Chole, Internet reacts

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, recently requested movie recommendations on Twitter so that he could improve his Hindi. He then shared the list of the films that made it to his watch list. But soon, his tweet caused a laugh riot as he misspelt the title of a classic film Sholay as 'chole'. British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis

"Thanks for the suggestions. So I'll watch 1. Chole 2. Chupke Chupke 3. I hate violence, but Gangs Wasseypur, so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition. I have seen Lagaan, that's why I tell my colleagues every day, 'Dugna lagaan dena padega,'" wrote Alex Ellis in the tweet.

Take a look at his post here:

This tweet was shared on April 11. Since being posted, it has received more than 700 likes and various comments. Many people pointed out his spelling mistake in the comments section.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "It's Sholey, not Chole." Another posted, "Try the Chole made by @ranveerbrar while watching Sholay which has @SrBachchan, @aapkadharam." A third joked, "There is no point watching Chole alone without Kulche. Please watch both together for a better experience." "Watch Bathure also. Hold the oil," wrote a fourth.