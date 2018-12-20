British woman allegedly raped, robbed at Goa’s Palolem beach

A 42-year old British woman was allegedly raped and robbed on her way back from the railway station at Goa’s southernmost tehsil of Canacona in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the woman was on her way home at 4:30 am to Palolem beach village when the incident took place.

“Her train was delayed, because of which she decided to head home,” Rajendra Prabhudesai, police inspector at the Canacona police station said.

“We have booked a case against unknown persons. We have some clues and are working on rounding up the suspects,” he added.

The woman’s complaint revealed she was waylaid and attacked before being raped.

According to the police, the woman first made her way to a friend’s house before bringing the incident to the notice of police.

In March 2017, a young Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin was raped and brutally murdered in the same Palolem village. The police arrested local resident Vikat Bhagat who admitted to raping and murdering Danielle by striking her head with a stone.

In 2015, a twenty-two-year-old Finnish national, was found dead with multiple skull fractures and brain haemorrhage on an interior road in Canacona, South Goa. The Canacona police concluded that Felix fell by himself and died an accidental death.

But, after appeals from the family, the Bombay high court at Goa pulled up the Goa Police for what it said was a “faulty and prejudiced” investigation and “meandering towards a predetermined end.”

The High Court handed the case to the CBI which in August this year began probing the case.

