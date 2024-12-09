BRS MLAs in T-shirts with Adani, CM Reddy images stopped from entering assembly

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators wearing T-shirts with images of industrialist Gautam Adani and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy were stopped from entering the state legislative assembly on Monday. Later, the BRS MLAs were taken away by police in vehicles. (ANI screengrab)

Taking exception to the action against them, the MLAs raised slogans against the Congress government and the CM.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs wore T-shirts “exposing the friendship between PM Narendra Modi and Adani”.

“Why can’t we do the same thing here in Telangana Assembly? We are saying Revanth Reddy and Congress are indulging in duplicity,” Rama Rao told media persons.

He said the double standard of the Congress needs to be exposed.

“Double standard of Congress needs to be exposed. On the one hand in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi wears a t-shirt saying Adani and the Prime Minister are one, but the fact is Adani and Revanth Reddy are best friends,” he said.

He also questioned why the police wasn’t not allowing them inside the assembly when Congress party can do a similar protest at Parliament in New Delhi.

“If Rahul Gandhi can be allowed in Parliament, there’s no reason why we should not be allowed here,” he added.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya termed the detention of BRS MLAs as “double standard” of the Congress as the party has been protesting against Adani Group in Parliament.

“BRS MLAs, led by KT Rama Rao, were not allowed in the Telangana Assembly this morning because they wore T-shirts marked with Revanth-Adani logo… But Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and their minions in the Congress routinely turn out in the Parliament, wearing various drama costumes and indulge in mindless theatrics…. This kind of double standard and dictatorial tendencies of the Congress is what is pushing them to irrelevance,” Malviya posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Later, the BRS MLAs were taken away by police in vehicles.