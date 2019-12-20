‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi, in video message, attacks BJP over CAA protests

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 19:01 IST

Congress boss Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, on Friday evening targeted the BJP government over the widespread protests regarding the amended citizenship law.

“The Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleased by BJP government against students, youth and citizens across the country,” said Sonia Gandhi in a video message.

She also said that the “spontaneous protests” are taking place across IITs, IIMs and other leading institutions throughout the country against the “divisive agenda and anti-people policies” of the government.