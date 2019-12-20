e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi, in video message, attacks BJP over CAA protests

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Congress boss Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, on Friday evening targeted the BJP government over the widespread protests regarding the amended citizenship law.

“The Congress expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleased by BJP government against students, youth and citizens across the country,” said Sonia Gandhi in a video message.

 

She also said that the “spontaneous protests” are taking place across IITs, IIMs and other leading institutions throughout the country against the “divisive agenda and anti-people policies” of the government.

Police car set on fire, cops use water cannons against CAA protesters
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
One dead in Meerut, 12 injured in Kanpur firing as violence over citizenship law spreads in UP
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
After 19 Fridays, hundreds offer prayers at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid
YSRC MP kisses policeman’s boot, his counter to TDP leader who insulted cop
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
