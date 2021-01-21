BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
A week after expanding his cabinet, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday allocated portfolios to the new inductees and also effected a reshuffle of the departments of some ministers.
The CM has retained at least eight ministries that include Bengaluru development, energy, finance, intelligence, infrastructure development and all other unallocated portfolios as a measure to manage expectations and quell dissent in the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
The list was released by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Karnataka.
Umesh Katti, the legislator from Hukkeri, has been named as the new minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs that was earlier held by K Gopalaiah, who was among the 17 legislators who helped bring down the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal(S)-Congress coalition government.
N Nagaraju (M.T.B), another turncoat legislator who lost his seat in the bypolls, has been named in charge of excise department after Yediyurappa let go of H Nagesh, an independent candidate who transferred his support from the coalition government to the BJP.
Murugesh Nirani, who had allegedly led a large contingent of legislators against Yediyurappa, has been named as the minister for mines and geology department.
Arvind Limbavali and CP Yogeshwar, the two people who were instrumental in safeguarding the support of the turncoats, have been given forest and minor irrigation departments, respectively.
K Sudhakar, the health and family welfare minister was forced to part with the medical education portfolio which was handed to JC Madhuswamy, who was earlier the minister for law, parliamentary affairs and legislation department. Sudhakar had fought hard to retain both medical education and health in the peak of the pandemic from B Sriramulu.
Former mining baron and turncoat Anand Singh was relieved of the forest department and has been handed the tourism portfolio that was earlier held by CT Ravi, who has since assumed charge as general secretary of the BJP. Singh has also been entrusted with the environment and ecology department.
R Shankar, who won as an independent before merging his party with the Congress, has been made minister for municipal administration and sericulture.
Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar retained the industries portfolio.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddy procurement mess in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, states blame Centre
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox