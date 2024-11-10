BSF catches 200 drones at border, says Pak trying to ‘destablise’ India with drugs

Drone interceptions along the Punjab International Border have surged to 200 as Pakistani networks persist in smuggling narcotics and weapons, aiming to "destabilise" India by promoting drug addiction among youth and "disintegrating" social harmony, according to the Border Security Force (BSF), cited by news ageny PTI. The BSF reported that it seized 107 drones along the Punjab border in 2023, which has nearly doubled this year. (Representational image)

The BSF announced in a statement on Saturday that with the recent recovery of four more drones within the last 24 hours, the total number of rogue drones seized from Pakistan along this border now exceeds 200.

The BSF is responsible for guarding 2,290 km of the western border along India, including a 553 km stretch along Punjab. This border, also known as the International Border (IB), continues through Jammu (in Jammu and Kashmir), as well as Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Drone seizures doubled-up

The BSF reported that it seized 107 drones along the Punjab border in 2023, which has nearly doubled this year. Calling the uptick in drone captures a "significant landmark" and a "remarkable milestone," the BSF attributed this success to "enhanced anti-drone strategies" and the implementation of advanced technical countermeasures across the border.

The troops have intensified anti-drone tactics, delivering a substantial setback to Pakistani narcotics groups that attempt to transport drugs and weapons into Indian territory with the aim of "destabilising" communities by encouraging drug addiction among youth and "disintegrating" social cohesion.

A senior BSF officer told PTI that the 200-plus drones intercepted this year included those shot down by BSF troops, others jammed mid-flight with anti-drone technology, and some recovered on the ground thanks to intelligence leads or information from locals.

Most of these drones, according to the officer, are Chinese-made and typically carry drugs, firearms, and ammunition. Among the various payloads, drugs constitute the largest share of items being transported across the border.

The "drone menace" began around 2019-20 and has been most prevalent in the border areas of Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab. BSF officials indicated that almost all drugs smuggled from Pakistan into Punjab are now being transported via drones, a shift from the previous methods involving pipes placed across the border or items flung over the fence.

Recent drone recoveries

On November 2, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a small, China-made drone from Kamirpura village in Amritsar district.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel conducted a search operation in the suspected area, ultimately finding the China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic drone in a farm field near Kamirpura.

The BSF said, “On November 2, in the evening hours, acting on information of BSF intelligence wing about presence of a drone in the border area of Amritsar district, the BSF troops launched a search operation in the suspected area and recovered a small drone from a farming field adjacent to Kamirpura village in Amritsar district. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic.”

Further, on November 1, the BSF recovered two drones and 570 grams of heroin in the district.