BSF daredevil bikers set new stunt record, break Army’s timing

A bike-borne daredevil team of the BSF have created a new record of stunt riding by covering a kilometre of distance with 36 men on three bikes in less than a minute, officials said on Saturday.

The Royal Enfield (350cc) riding ‘Janbaaz’ bikers of the Border Security Force (BSF) also broke the record made by a similar team of the Indian Army in 2011.

“The BSF ‘Janbaaz’ team on Friday created the record by carrying 36 jawans on three bullet motorcyles for a kilometre on a state highway in Delhi.

“The team accomplished the feat in 55.52 seconds and bettered the Army record of 30 men on three bikes which they finished in a minute over the same distance,” training officer of the squad, second-in-command SK Mishra, said.

The record was created under the set international protocols and watch of designated observers and the feat will now be registered in the Limca Book of World Records, he said.

The BSF team had first made a record in this solo bike stunt category in 2006 which the Army bettered in 2011. They have reclaimed it again, Mishra added.

The force will attempt three more such challenges – in the categories of driving while standing on seat, back riding and pole riding – on April 16, he said.

The daredevil team of the country’s largest border guarding force was raised in 1990.

It made news in 2015 when the former US president Barack Obama, while officiating as the chief guest of the Republic Day parade, signalled a thumbs up to the bikers from his dais on Rajpath and had later called their stunts “impressive”.

The BSF, for the first time, also trained and unveiled its all-women daredevils squad named ‘Seema Bhawani’ that enthralled the country by their stunts during the Republic Day parade this year in January.

The about 2.5 lakh-personnel strong force is tasked to guard Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

