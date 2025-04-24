BSF jawan detained by Pakistan Rangers after crossing border inadvertently

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after inadvertently crossing the international border in Punjab, PTI reported, citing unnamed officials. The BSF is tasked to guard the 2,289 km-long India-Pakistan border that runs across Jammu and Kashmir in the north to Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat along the western flank of the country. (ANI FILE/ Representative image )

Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion was detained on Wednesday across the Ferozepur sector. Efforts are underway through established communication channels between the BSF and Pakistan Rangers to secure his release, the report added.

The jawan, dressed in uniform and carrying his service rifle, was accompanying a group of farmers when he moved slightly ahead to rest under a shaded area, at which point he was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers.

A flag meeting between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers is currently underway in an effort to secure the constable’s release, officiails told PTI.

The officials added that such incidents are not unusual and have occurred on previous occasions along the border between the two nations.

This latest episode unfolds amid heightened tensions following the terror attack in Pahalgam, which prompted India to implement a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan over its support for terrorism.

Terrorists on Tuesday killed 26 men at a popular tourist destination in Kashmir, marking the deadliest attack on civilians in the country in nearly two decades.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri, while addressing a media briefing, said that the cross-border connections to the attack were brought to light during a special meeting of the security cabinet, prompting the decision to act against Pakistan.

Among the steps taken, India suspended with immediate effect the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial agreement that governs the sharing of the Indus river system between the two nations.

Misri said the defence advisers at the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi had been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country.

He also announced that the Indian high commission in Islamabad would scale down its staff strength from 55 to 30.

