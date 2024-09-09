BSF jawans along Bangladesh border learn beekeeping to keep intruders at bay: Report

Jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF)'s 32nd battalion are learning beekeeping to use it as an innovative solution to tackle cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh into India, News18 reported. BSF personnel keep vigil amid high alert at the India-Bangladesh international Border, at Chatrahati in South Dinajpur. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

The battalion has decided to deploy this innovative solution along the Bangladesh border. A group of BSF jawans from the unit in West Bengal's Nadia district were trained last week on how to use an apiary, a box type structure with several frames on which the bees build a hive.

A BSF official deployed in the area told News18 that cow smugglers and infiltrators have started maintaining a safe distance fearing getting stinged by the honeybees. He also claimed that smuggling and attempted infiltrations have almost reached zero.

The 32nd battalion started beekeeping initiative in November 2023 under the government's Vibrant Village initiative, but the idea of using them to deter illegal activities has been a recent one.

“We often had cases of Bangladeshis cutting our fence and infiltrating into India illegally. Incidents of smuggling of cattle and other items was also very common. To our surprise, since we have installed apiaries on the fence, these incidents that were a daily affair, have gone to almost zero”, commandant Sujeet Kumar said.

Kumar said that other BSF units along the international border with Bangladesh will replicate this model. He also added that jawans will have a choice of taking beekeeping as a source of earning after retirement.

Situation along Bangladesh border

The committee appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) held a review meeting on Saturday to review the situation along the border. The committee discussed the progress of various communications with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the safety of minority communities especially in bordering districts. The BGB have assured the Indian side of all necessary steps to address their concerns.

The BSF has also been holding village coordination meetings to secure the help of villagers to thwart attempts at infiltration and other illegal activities. More than 600 such meetings have been held over past two weeks.