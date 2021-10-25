BSF jurisdiction extension: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says will move Supreme Court

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Monday that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's recent move to enhance jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF). Channi was speaking after an all-party meeting on the issue.

He also said that a session of the state assembly will be convened to pass a resolution against the central government's notification.

"Political parties will hold agitations against the extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab. We will also approach the Supreme Court seeking justice in this matter," Channi said while addressing the media.

"A session of Punjab Assembly will be convened in the next 10-15 days to pass resolutions against the central government's notification and against the three farm laws," he added.

The all-party meeting was convened by Channi. The Punjab government, governed by the Congress, had earlier called the move an attack on federalism.

At the all-party meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the main opposition party, was represented by Bhagwant Mann and Aman Arora whereas Daljit Cheema and Chandumajra were the representatives of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also reached Punjab Bhavan for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Punjab unit decided to boycott the meeting stating that there is no conflict between the BSF and the state police.

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said, "BSF is a concurrent list subject. Along with the BSF, the Punjab Police can also carry out searches and register cases. The drones are used to smuggle weapons and drugs and to stop these illegal activities, the jurisdiction of BSF has been widened."

Earlier this month, the Union government amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

In Gujarat, which shares border with Pakistan, the same limit was reduced from 80 km to 50 km, and in Rajasthan, it was kept unchanged at 50 km.