BSF kills smuggler along Indo-Pak border in Punjab, seizes 10kg heroin

A smuggler was shot dead while another managed to flee during an ambush along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab late Monday night . Ten kilograms of heroin were seized by the BSF.

The incident took place along the Barreke post in Ferozepur sector of the International Border where the Border Security Force (BSF) and the special task force of the Punjab police laid an ambush to intercept cross-border drug smugglers and infiltrators.

BSF officials noticed movements across the fencing at a border pillar. When they were challenged by the BSF, the smugglers on the other side opened fire and the troops retaliated.

During the cross fire, one intruder was killed while the other managed to flee back to Pakistan.

The BSF seized ten kilograms of heroin, a China-made pistol, two magazines and 17 cartridges, a Pakistani mobile and three SIM cards.

(With inputs from PTI)