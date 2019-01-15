BSF officer killed in Pakistani sniper attack along International Border in J-K’s Kathua

A 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed by Pakistani snipers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Kathua district on Tuesday, the fourth deadly attack from across the border within a week.

“On Tuesday at about 1050hrs (10.50 am), BSF troops while carrying out border domination were fired upon by Pakistan snipers resulting in grievous injuries to assistant commandant Vinay Prasad. The injured officer was evacuated to Military Hospital at Satwari in Jammu where he succumbed to his injuries,” said a BSF spokesperson.

According to the BSF, the officer was from Chapra in Bihar and is survived by his wife and five-month-old daughter.

“We retaliated soon after the incident. We have also lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers,” said Inspector general of the BSF Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal.

An intelligence official in Jammu, who asked not to be named, said the sniper fire took place near Pansar border outpost in Hiranagar sector where undulating terrain and thick plant cover provide sufficient cover to the Pakistani gunmen.

In another incident, Pakistani forces also opened heavy fire on Indian posts and forward villages in the Sunderbani sector, in Rajouri district.

At 2,936, the year 2018 recorded the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops in the past 15 years along the Indo-Pakistan border.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 21:52 IST