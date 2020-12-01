e-paper
BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts of Pakistan, says DG Rakesh Asthana

BSF raising day: Will protect country from infiltration attempts of Pakistan, says DG Rakesh Asthana

The BSF which is termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories, was raised on December 1, 1965 in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSF DG Rakesh Asthana speaks at an event was organised at BSF Chhawla camp on BSF raising day.
BSF DG Rakesh Asthana speaks at an event was organised at BSF Chhawla camp on BSF raising day. (ANI)
         

The Border Security Force (BSF) will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, said Rakesh Asthana, Director-General of the force on its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday.

“We want to assure the country that our men will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, which we see have risen in the recent past,” the Director-General of BSF said.

Asthana also paid tributes to BSF personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty on the occasion.

“I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,000 km long international border of the country. The BSF constituted with 25 battalions, is 192 battalions strong today,” he said.

The event was organised at BSF Chhawla camp with Covid-19 safety protocols in place. A parade by BSF personnel also took place to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the force has distinguished itself with its unwavering commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities.

“Best wishes to all BSF personnel and their families on the special occasion of their Raising Day. BSF has distinguished itself as a valorous force, unwavering in its commitment to protect the nation and assist citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

 

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted brave personnel of the force for their national service.

“The BSF has always lived up to its motto ‘Duty for Life’ (Jeevan Paryant Kartavya) with its bravery and prowess. Today, on the 56th Raising Day of BSF, I salute all the brave personnel of the force for their national service and dedication. India is proud of its victorious ‘Border Security Force’,” the Minister tweeted in Hindi.

 

The BSF is termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. The paramilitary force was raised on December 1, 1965 in accordance with an Act of the Indian Parliament soon after the India-Pakistan War of 1965. The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding India’s land border with Pakistan and Bangladesh during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is one of the largest border forces with a strength of 257,363 active personnel.

tags
top news
