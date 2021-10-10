BSP chief Mayawati questions Congress on Dalit man’s lynching in Rajasthan

A Dalit man was allegedly lynched in Prempura area of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Thursday, triggering protests by local residents and a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the Opposition parties. The Rajasthan Police have arrested four persons and detained one minor in the case.

On Sunday, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked why the Congress high command was “silent” on the suspected lynching of a Dalit man. “The lynching of a Dalit in Hanumangarh is very sad and condemnable, but why is the Congress high command silent? Will the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Punjab go there and give ₹50 lakh each to the victim’s family? BSP wants answers or else stop shedding crocodile tears in the name of Dalits,” she tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP, Kirodi Lal Meena said the murder of a Dalit youth following “merciless beating” was a horrific example of “misgovernance” by the Congress government.

“It is unfortunate that the head of the state is only trying to save his chair, while there are continuous atrocities on the poor, farmers, women, and Dalits in the state. If the accused are not arrested then I will reach Hanumangarh and bring justice to the victim’s family,” he said in a statement.

Hanumangarh’s superintendent of police Preeti Jain said of the eight identified accused, four have been arrested and one has been detained as he was a minor. Efforts were being made to nab the rest, she said.

The dharna staged by victims and social organisations outside the government hospital has been called off after assurance of speedy arrest of the accused involved in the act. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family and it has been cremated.

According to the police, Jagdish Meghwal was thrashed by the accused on October 7 with sticks till his death. He was lynched allegedly over his relationship with a woman and the culprits shot a video of his brutal killing. Jagdish’s body was later dumped outside his residence.

Earlier, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat too hit out at the Congress-led state government for keeping “silent” on the matter while protesting against the incident of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

“Rahul ji, don’t worry about Lakhimpur where Yogi ji is in the government and not you dear Gehlot ji. Show some courage to speak about the murder of a Dalit youth in Prempura of Rajasthan so that people get to know how truthful you are?” he said in a Twitter post in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader and spokesperson Archana Sharma said Ashok Gehlot led Congress government in Rajasthan was sensitive towards all sections of the society, especially for the women, youth, and Dalits. Acting swiftly the police have arrested five accused and the rest will also be arrested soon, she said.

Targeting the BJP, she said the party should introspect how the state’s law and order was during their regime. She asked the leaders of the saffron brigade to also “show concern” on the Lakhimpur Kheeri incident where 4 farmers were run over by a cavalcade allegedly led by an SUV driven by Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, last Sunday. The farmers lynched four persons who were travelling in the caravan in retaliation.