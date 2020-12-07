e-paper
Home / India News / BSP extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

BSP extends support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by farmers

The BSP is among several political parties, including the Congress and the AAP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Lucknow
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party chief Mayawati extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party chief Mayawati extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers.(PTI Photo)
         

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by protesting farmers, with party chief Mayawati appealing to the Centre to accept their demands.

In a tweet on Monday, she said, “Farmers are protesting against three farm laws and are demanding their withdrawal. Farmer organisations have given a ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on December 8, and the BSP supports it. Along with this, it appeals to the Centre to accept the demands of farmers.”

The BSP is among several political parties, including the Congress and the AAP, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers.

