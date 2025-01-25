Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSP leader shot dead inside car in Haryana's Naraingarh

PTI |
Jan 25, 2025 10:44 AM IST

Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal when the attack occurred

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from Haryana's Ambala was shot dead by armed assailants here in Naraingarh, police said on Saturday.

BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra died at PGIMER, Chandigarh.(X)
BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra died at PGIMER, Chandigarh.(X)

Police said that BSP leader Harbilas Singh Rajjumajra was accompanied by two friends, Puneet and Gugal when the attack occurred while they were in their car on Friday evening. Puneet also sustained bullet injuries.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: 35-year-old man murdered by younger brother’s rivals; hunt on for three

After the attack, they were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh where Harbilas succumbed to his injuries late at night while Puneet was stated to be out of danger.

Police said the attackers have so far not been identified.

Also Read | Noida: A year on, third suspect wanted for killing gangster’s brother arrested

Naraingarh SHO Lalit Kumar reached the crime spot to begin an investigation. Superintendent of Police, Ambala, S S Bhoria said that a police team has been constituted to nab the assailants.

Ambala-based BSP leaders have demanded that the police should make all efforts to nab the accused at the earliest. Rajjumajra had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Naraingarh last year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On