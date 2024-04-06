BSP Lok Sabha candidate leaves home over ‘difference in ideologies’ with Congress MLA wife
Munjare decided to stay apart from his wife during the polls even as the duo had stayed together during the past assembly elections.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat constituency Kankar Munjare on Saturday left his home over a “difference in ideologies” with his Congress MLA wife Anubha Munjare ahead of the upcoming general election. According to the BSP leader, two people following different ideologies should not live under one roof during the polls.
Munjare decided to stay apart from his wife even as the duo had stayed together during the past assembly election. The BSP leader said that he will return home after the polling day on April 19, reported news agency PTI.
“I left my home on Friday and am living in a hut near a dam. If two persons following different ideologies live under one roof, people will think it is match-fixing,” he said.
However, his wife does not seem to be happy with the decision.
According to the Congress MLA, who had defeated BJP's Gaurishanker Biden in the November 2023 assembly election, she is “hurt” by her husband's stand. “When he was Gondwana Gantantra Party candidate from Paraswada here and I was contesting from Balaghat on a Congress ticket, we had stayed together. We have been married for 33 years and have lived happily with our son,” she said as quoted by PTI.
While the Congress MLA said that she is a loyal functionary of the grand old party and would put in all efforts to ensure party candidate Samrat Saraswat wins the Lok Sabha polls from Balaghat, she asserted that she would not speak any ill about her husband during the campaign.
The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, followed by on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.
(With inputs from PTI)
