Raju Pal murder case: 7 people convicted; murdered gangster Atiq Ahmad was also an accused
Mar 29, 2024 02:56 PM IST
BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case: The convicted persons included Farhaan Ahmad, Abdul Kavi, Ranjeet Pal, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulhasan and Abid.
A special CBI court in Lucknow on Friday convicted seven people in the killing of former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005, a case in which murdered gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was also an accused.
The legal proceedings against Atiq Ahmad, his brother and prime accused Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and Gulbul alias Rafiq were abated after their death, news agency PTI reported.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
The convicted persons included Farhaan Ahmad, Abdul Kavi, Ranjeet Pal, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulhasan and Abid.
Who was BSP MLA Raju Pal?
- Raju Pal, a BSP leader from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, was gunned down on January 25, 2005, as a result of political rivalry with Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf, whom he had defeated in the 2004 bypoll to the Prayagraj West seat.
- The BSP leader had lost the election to the seat to Atiq Ahmad in 2002 but when the latter vacated it after being elected to the Lok Sabha, Raju Pal defeated Ashraf in the bypoll.
Raju Pal murder: Legal proceedings
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had taken over the probe into the case in 2016.
- The Special Judge CBI, Lucknow, held Ranjeet Pal, Abid, Farhan Ahmad, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulhasan, and Abdul Kavi guilty in the case for criminal conspiracy and murder among other serious charges.
- Accused Farhan Ahmad was additionally held guilty under the Indian Arms Act.
Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf's murders
- Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in a sensational on-camera shooting on April 15 last year when assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj while in police custody.
- The shooting was caught on camera as journalists were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.
- At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf who fell to the ground, while police personnel overpowered the attackers.
Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article