BTP MLAs in Rajasthan put decision to support Congress on hold

india

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:31 IST

The two MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party in Rajasthan who were supporting Congress till Monday, have now have put their decision on hold.

BTP MLA Rajkumar Roat alleged that police chased them, stopped their vehicles and took away their car keys on Tuesday.

BTP has two MLAs in Rajasthan – Rajkumar Roat and Ramprasad Dhindor.

“We had supported Congress government in Rajya Sabha elections, and had assured the CM support in this political crisis but we refused to stay at the hotel,” said Roat.

He said, “We were on way to Dungarpur and police

misbehaved with us. There is resentment due to today’s incident. The decision to continue our support will be taken in the state level meeting tomorrow.”

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had shepherded loyalist MLAs into a resort on Monday amid a tug of war with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The development happened a day after, the BTP national leadership’s direction to not support any political group in the ongoing political crisis.

BTP National chief Mahesh C Vasava in a letter to the MLAs directed them to support neither the BJP nor the Congress and neither Ashok Gehlot nor Sachin Pilot in the floor test.

However, despite the party’s direction, Roat on Monday had spoken about supporting the Congress.

On Tuesday, the Congress dropped Pilot and two other ministers from the cabinet.