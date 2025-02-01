Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Budget 2025: ID cards, health care for gig workers, announces Nirmala Sitharaman

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman said that gig workers will be issued identity cards and added to a national registry, ensuring their inclusion in welfare schemes.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government will formally register gig workers and facilitate their access to healthcare.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV)

While presenting the budget in Lok Sabha, the finance minister said that gig workers will be issued identity cards and added to a national registry, ensuring their inclusion in welfare schemes.

“Gig workers on online platforms bring significant dynamism to the new-age services economy. Acknowledging their contribution, our government will provide them with identity cards and register them on the e-Shram portal. They will also receive healthcare under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. This initiative is expected to benefit nearly 1 crore gig workers,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

She also introduced a social security scheme for the welfare of online platform workers, with the implementation of this scheme in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

“States will be encouraged to adopt this model and can seek assistance from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) scheme to prepare PPP proposals,” Sitharaman added.

According to NITI Aayog’s estimates, India’s gig economy could employ more than 23 million people by 2030.

The ongoing budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31, will run until April 4. The budget speech covered key fiscal strategies, taxation reforms, revenue and expenditure proposals, and other major announcements.

This is the eighth budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman. The 2024-25 Economic Survey projects India’s economy to grow between 6.3 percent and 6.8 percent in the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On