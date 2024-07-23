Budget: DoT allocated additional 38.76 cr for system to block spoof int’l calls

New Delhi: Union finance minister Niramala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget presented on Tuesday, announced an additional Rs.38.76 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for setting up the Centralized International Out Roamer (CIOR), a system used to detect and block spoof international calls that show an Indian number. (Representative Photo)

This allocation caused a marginal increase over the interim budget. Overall, the department’s budget has increased by 13.78% from Rs.98,359.41 crore (RE FY24) to Rs.1,11,915.43 crore (BE FY25).

Also Read: Union Budget: Customs duty reduced on mobile parts, hiked on telecom equipment

Multiple scammers masquerade as police, FedEx employees, and others to call victims from international phone numbers that appear as Indian numbers on the victims’ phones.

Meanwhile, the budget for the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was reduced by 64.73% from Rs.311.9 crore (revised estimate) to Rs.110 crore (budgeted estimate), the same as the interim budget.

The finance minister, overall, allocated Rs.1.28 lakh crore to the telecom sector for telecom projects and public sector firms under the telecom ministry, with the lion’s share, Rs.82,916 crore, given to state-owned BSNL.