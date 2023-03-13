Budget session 2023 LIVE: Centre's priority to pass Finance Bill in second phase
Union Budget session 2023 LIVE: The second part of the Budget Session 2023 to resume today and it will continue till 6th April.
The second leg of Union Budget 2023 will commence on Monday, after the first half being marred by a series of disruptions over number of issues with Hindenburg report and Adani Group issue being the focal point. Centre's top-most priority this time is to pass the Finance Bill along with a number of other pending bills. A total of 26 bills in Rajya Sabha and 9 bills in Lok Sabha are pending. Most of the second half will be spent on discussing demands for grants to ministries including Panchayati Raj, Tourism, Railways, Health and Culture.
However, the Opposition aims to continue placing adjournment motions to set aside the scheduled business and take up urgent issues. The Enforcement Directorate’s probe on Opposition leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad’s family, the exposure of State Bank of India and LIC to Adani Group, which was accused of stock price manipulation, are some of the key planks for the Opposition parties.
The first half of the budget session, marred with disruptions initially, used 84% of its allotted time in the Lok Sabha and just 56% in the Rajya Sabha.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 13, 2023 10:15 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attend Congress MP meet
CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President and LoP (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Cong Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury and party MPs attend the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to discuss Parliamentary strategy for the second leg of Budget session. (ANI)
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman to table Jammu and Kashmir's budget today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table in Parliament the Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 2023-24, today.
J&K Budget copies arrive in Parliament.
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:56 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao gives suspension of business notice
BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao gives suspension of business notice under Rule 267 demanding discussion on ‘the abuse of Central agencies like CBI & ED by the Government’. (ANI)
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:54 AM IST
Centre seeks to regulate online pharmacies through revised bill
The central government has proposed to regulate online pharmacies, which has proliferated in recent times in India, through a fresh draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Bill, which has been released for discussions, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:52 AM IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives suspension of business notice
Congress MP KC Venugopal has moved a suspension of business motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Kochi's Brahmapuram fire incident.
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:51 AM IST
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge chairs Congress MP meet
Congress President & LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge chairs a meeting of Congress MPs at the CPP office in Parliament. MPs Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among those present at the meeting. (ANI)
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:47 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives notice under Rule 267 on the issue of 'misuse of central investigative agencies against all opposition leaders including Manish Sisodia'.
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held today
A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today in Parliament.
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:16 AM IST
Opposition parties to discuss floor strategy today
Opposition parties will meet on Monday at Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s office to discuss their floor strategy, a meeting where they are likely to zero in on contentious issues such as price rise, alleged misuse of federal agencies and the exposure of State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India to the Adani Group in order to confront the government in parliament. Read more
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:14 AM IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge meets Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Ahead of the second phase of Union budget session, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met with Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kharge asserted Dhankhar that opposition parties want to discuss on every burning issue facing the nation. Read more
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:07 AM IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'border situation with China'.
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:06 AM IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss ‘increase in the price of LPG for domestic and commercial use’.
-
Mar 13, 2023 09:03 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension notice
Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam gave suspension of business notice to discuss ‘post-poll violence in Tripura’.