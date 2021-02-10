IND USA
Wednesday marks day 9 of the ongoing Budget session (PTI)

Live

LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha today

Budget session LIVE: The session has been dominated by the ongoing protests against the three contentious farm laws
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are both likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, day 9 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. While PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address, Gandhi is likely to be the Congress' first speaker on debate in the Lower House on the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1. On Monday, PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha proceedings from Tuesday, which commenced last noon, went on till 1am on Wednesday as MPs participated in debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The Budget session began on January 29, as President Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament; the address, however, was boycotted by most Opposition Parties, in opposition to the farm laws and solidarity with the protesting farmers. The first half of the Budget session will end on February 13, while the second and final half will take place from March 8-April 8.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 10, 2021 09:21 AM IST

    Increase time for discussion on Budget, says Cong MP Ramesh

    There is a lot of interest among the members in discussing the Budget. I suggest that the time to debate the Budget be increased from 10 hours to 12 hours: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in Rajya Sabha

  • FEB 10, 2021 09:09 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha proceedings commence for the day

    Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha on day 9 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

  • FEB 10, 2021 09:03 AM IST

    BJP MP gives notice in RS over Uttarakhand glacier burst

    BJP MP Anil Baluni gives notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need for a mechanism to study glaciers to manage and prevent disasters such as the recent glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.

  • FEB 10, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    Discussion on Budget in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

    The discussion on Budget is listed after consideration of Major Ports Bill in Rajya Sabha, today. In Lok Sabha, it is listed after the ongoing discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

  • FEB 10, 2021 08:36 AM IST

    Gandhi likely to initiate discussion on Congress' behalf on Budget

    Rahul Gandhi is likely to initiate the debate on the Union Budget on behalf of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, as per party's leader in the House, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

  • FEB 10, 2021 08:34 AM IST

    PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks to President's address

    PM Modi will reply on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address. On Monday, he replied in the Rajya Sabha to the President's address.

  • FEB 10, 2021 08:24 AM IST

    PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the ninth day of the ongoing Budget session.

