LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi likely to speak in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi are both likely to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, day 9 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. While PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address, Gandhi is likely to be the Congress' first speaker on debate in the Lower House on the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1. On Monday, PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha proceedings from Tuesday, which commenced last noon, went on till 1am on Wednesday as MPs participated in debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

The Budget session began on January 29, as President Kovind addressed a joint sitting of Parliament; the address, however, was boycotted by most Opposition Parties, in opposition to the farm laws and solidarity with the protesting farmers. The first half of the Budget session will end on February 13, while the second and final half will take place from March 8-April 8.