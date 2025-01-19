Build an India that Constitution makers would be proud of: Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the members of the Constituent Assembly who helped frame the “sacred” document, and urged the citizens to “work towards building” an India they would be proud of. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Addressing this year’s first edition of his monthly radio broadcast, “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi stressed that this year’s Republic Day is particularly special as it marks the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution.

“This year marks 75 years of the Constitution coming into force. I salute all those great personalities of the Constituent Assembly, who gave us our sacred Constitution. During the Constituent Assembly, long deliberations were held on many subjects. Those discussions, the thoughts of the members of the Constituent Assembly, their words, are our great heritage,” he said.

He also played short audio clips of the speeches of some of the members of India’s constituent assembly — Rajendra Prasad, Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee — to highlight the values they promoted.

He said Ambedkar’s speech emphasised on the fact that the Constituent Assembly should be “united, have one opinion and work together for the common good”, while Prasad’s highlighted India’s commitment to humanistic values.

BJP ideologue Mukherjee’s speech expressed hope that, “...we shall go ahead with our work in spite of all difficulties and thereby help to create the great India...”

Modi said: “We, the citizens of the country, taking inspiration from these thoughts, have to work towards building such an India that even the makers of our Constitution would be proud of.”

The PM also hailed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for “modernising and strengthening our voting process”, ahead of its foundation day on January 25, which is observed as the National Voters’ Day.

“Our constitution makers have accorded a very important place to our Election Commission in the Constitution and equally to people’s participation in democracy. When the first elections were held in the country in 1951-52, some people were doubtful whether the country’s democracy would survive. But our democracy proved all the apprehensions wrong - after all, India is the Mother of Democracy. In the past decades as well, the country’s democracy has strengthened and prospered,” he said amid frequent criticism from the Opposition parties for the poll body’s alleged bias to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He added: “I would also like to thank the Election Commission, which has modernised and strengthened our voting process from time to time. The Commission has used the power of technology to give more power to the power of the people. I congratulate the Election Commission for its commitment to fair elections.”

During the broadcast, which comes weeks ahead of the crucial Delhi assembly elections on February 5, the PM underlined the importance of exercising franchise. “When the first elections took place in 1951– 1952, some people were sceptical whether the country’s democracy will survive, but our democracy proved all the apprehensions wrong. After all India is the mother of democracy...,” he said.

He also urged citizens to vote in large numbers, without mentioning any specific elections. “I would like to urge the countrymen to use their right to vote, always, in maximum numbers and also become a part of the country’s democratic process and strengthen this process.”

‘Maha Kumbh a festival of unity in diversity’

Speaking of the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Prime Minister said the event is “an extraordinary confluence of equality and harmony”.

“This festival of Kumbh celebrates the festival of unity in diversity. People from all over India and the world congregate on the sands of the Sangam. There is no discrimination, no casteism anywhere in this tradition which has been going on for thousands of years...,” he said.

He then spoke about the similarities in customs and traditions and just as there are gatherings to offer prayers in Prayagraj, Ujjain, Nashik, and Haridwar; in Southern India, similar traditions are held on the banks of the rivers Godavari, Krishna, Narmada, and Kaveri. “You must have seen this time extensive participation of the youth in the Kumbh... It is true that when young generation proudly joins civilisation, then its roots become stronger and a golden future is assured. This time we are also witnessing digital footprint on a large scale at the Kumbh. The global popularity of Kumbh is a matter of pride for every Indian,” he said. The PM also referred to the Ganga Sagar Mela that took place in West Bengal on the occasion of Sankranti, and said these festivals connect people with the traditions of India

Referring to the first anniversary of the day the Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple last year, he said the event marked “the re-establishment of the cultural consciousness of India”.

Modi also expressed joy that in the last two months, India has added two new tiger reserves—Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla in Chhattisgarh and Ratapani in Madhya Pradesh.

He further highlighted India’s “historic achievements” in the field of space, and lauded Bengaluru-based private space-tech startup Pixxel for its significant contribution in strengthening the space sector of the country.

“This achievement has not only made India leader in modern space technology but is also a big step to self-reliant India. The achievement is a symbol of a private space Increasing power and innovation,” he said.

On Isro’s successful docking of satellites, he said: “India has become the fourth country to have achieved this success... This is a very inspiring experiment which will open avenues to grow vegetables in space in the future.”

Paying tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, whose birth anniversary falls this month, the PM said, “Imagine the scenes of the freedom movement. World War II was happening, the fight for freedom was at its peak in India. Amid all this, a well-dressed person in his car moves to Gomoh, now in Jharkhand, then takes a train, and somehow moves outside the country to Europe. I am talking about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was a great administrator. He was there on the radio as well. His address would motivate people. I remember him. I request the youths of the country to read as much as possible about him and take inspiration from him.”