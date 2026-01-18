'Building momentum on trade': US envoy Sergio Gor meets Fadnavis, RBI governor and more in Mumbai
Sergio Gor said the meetings held in Maharashtra would help build "strong momentum across trade, technology, education, energy, and resilient supply chains"
Newly-appointed US ambassador to India Sergio Gor met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the weekend as part of an effort to boost ties with the state. The US envoy took to X to share that he held talks with Fadnavis, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Mukesh Ambani and N Chandrasekaran, among other executives.
On Saturday, Fadnavis also stated that he held talks with Gor as part of an effort to boost US-Maharashtra ties.
"We engaged in a very productive discussion on expanding and deepening cooperation between Maharashtra and the US. We also discussed wide variety of subjects including boosting US investments in Maharashtra and companies from Maharashtra increasing their footprint in the US," Fadnavis wrote further.
Also Read | ‘Everyone must visit to feel its magic’: US envoy Sergio Gor lauds Mumbai after Gateway of India visit
As the ambassador wraps his Mumbai trip, Sergio Gor wrote that the meetings held in the state would help build "strong momentum across trade, technology, education, energy, and resilient supply chains" of the US-India partnership.
During his Mumbai visit, the US envoy to India also aid tribute at the 26/11 memorial.
"May such a tragedy never happen again. I visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel remembering the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. I honor the valor of the Indian security forces and am proud that under President Trump, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning these horrific attacks," said Gor in an official statement.
Sergio Gor assumed charge as the new ambassador to India on January 12. Gor, who is a close aide of US president Donald Trump, presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu along with the envoys of Austria and Trinidad and Tobago.
His latest visit to India comes amid ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington, necessitated by Trump's steep 50% tariffs on Indian imports. Gor had earlier said that the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a “real” friendship and that negotiations on trade were still underway.