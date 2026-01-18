'Building momentum on trade': US envoy Sergio Gor meets Fadnavis, RBI governor and more in Mumbai

Newly-appointed US ambassador to India Sergio Gor met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the weekend as part of an effort to boost ties with the state. The US envoy took to X to share that he held talks with Fadnavis, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, Mukesh Ambani and N Chandrasekaran, among other executives. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during a meeting in Mumbai. (@Dev_Fadnavis on X)

On Saturday, Fadnavis also stated that he held talks with Gor as part of an effort to boost US-Maharashtra ties.

"We engaged in a very productive discussion on expanding and deepening cooperation between Maharashtra and the US. We also discussed wide variety of subjects including boosting US investments in Maharashtra and companies from Maharashtra increasing their footprint in the US," Fadnavis wrote further.

As the ambassador wraps his Mumbai trip, Sergio Gor wrote that the meetings held in the state would help build "strong momentum across trade, technology, education, energy, and resilient supply chains" of the US-India partnership.