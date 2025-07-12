'Buildings collapsing in certain types of areas': Kapil Mishra blames vote bank politics for Seelampur deaths

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday blamed 15 years of systemic corruption and vote bank politics for the Seelampur building collapse that claimed two lives, and said such incidents are recurring only in "certain types of areas" of the city. Later, in a post on X, Mishra called for a thorough investigation into the accident and stringent punishment for those responsible.(PTI)

Mishra alleged that a similar tragedy occurred recently in Mustafabad and warned that unless illegal and unsafe constructions are tackled head-on, such incidents will continue.

"In certain types of areas, buildings are collapsing," Mishra, the Culture and Tourism Minister, said while inspecting the site of the collapse in the Welcome area of Seelampur in northeast Delhi.

"In the last 10-15 years, a terrible game of corruption has been played due to vote-bank politics. The massive corruption has led to unauthorised multi-storey structures. Six-floor buildings are coming up without any safety standards," he added.

Mishra warned that adjacent structures near the collapsed building in Seelampur are also vulnerable.

"They might collapse when we remove the debris," he said, holding previous governments responsible for allowing rampant illegal construction.

"They are responsible for these deaths, those who allowed such buildings and have now fled Delhi."

Eight people, including a one-year-old baby, were injured when the four-storey building came crashing down on Saturday morning, with a few still feared to be trapped under the rubble. The owner of the building and his wife were among those who died in the accident.

"At some point, someone will have to speak openly about these issues. Who allowed five-storey buildings to be built illegally, often on iron tracks? Who took the money and gave the nod?" Mishra said.

The collapse occurred in a narrow lane of the JJ Cluster in Welcome, a densely populated part of the city. Rescue operations, led by the Delhi Fire Service, NDRF, Police, and Disaster Management Authority, are ongoing. Officials say the congested area is making the effort difficult.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the loss of lives and said a report on the incident has been sought from the District Magistrate.

"It is extremely sad to note that the incident has claimed two precious lives. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," she wrote on X.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi constituency, said in a post on X, "Since the location is very narrow, people should avoid entering the alley until the rescue is complete," he said.