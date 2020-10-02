e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bungee jumping, other adventure sports kick-off in Rishikesh after 6 months

Bungee jumping, other adventure sports kick-off in Rishikesh after 6 months

The operators of these activities have started taking bookings followed by the ease of restrictions on the incoming of tourists in the state under Unlock-5.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2020 20:26 IST
Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Kalyan Das | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Adventure tourism activities like Bungee jumping, rafting other adventure sports started in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh after 6 months.
Adventure tourism activities like Bungee jumping, rafting other adventure sports started in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh after 6 months.(Uttarakhand tourism department)
         

After being shut for more than six months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adventure sports activities like bungee jumping, flying fox and giant swing have started again in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh from Friday.

The operators of these activities have started taking bookings followed by the ease of restrictions on the incoming of tourists in the state under Unlock-5.

Excited with the queries and bookings, the operators say that the response from the tourists after reopening was more than expected.

Devendra Gosain of Jumpin Heights adventure sports in Rishikesh said, “We are happy to reopen for the tourists after a gap of about six months in the pandemic.”

Gosain said that on the first day of reopening on Friday they received 30 bookings for bungee jumping which was “more than expected”.

“We had thought that if we get 10 bookings on Friday it will be enough for us considering the present situation in the pandemic. However, till Friday evening we got 30 people enjoying the bungee jumping sport. We are happy with the start,” said Gosain.

Gosain, however, added that not many people know that adventure sports have restarted in Rishikesh.

“After the ease in restrictions, people are coming to visit the town which is the capital of adventure sports in India. But not many know that bungee jumping and other adventure sports have restarted. Most of our customers came to know about it from the locals,” said Gosain adding that they are following all the Covid-19 precautions - like social distancing and sanitising of the safety harness and other equipment.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccine alone won’t curb spread of virus, report warns

“We are hopeful that the business will gather pace with people gradually coming to know adventure activities have restarted,” he said.

Yogendra Singh Gangwar, deputy director, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board too seemed optimistic on the number of tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts coming to Rishikesh.

“We have issued the directions to the operators to follow all the required Covid-19 precautions while restarting adventure sports like bungee jumping and rafting which are a great attraction in Rishikesh,” said Gangwar.

He said, “Like a few days ago, water rafting was also restarted and is getting good response from the visitors, we are hopeful for these aforementioned adventure sports also.”

“Friday was the first day but we hope the numbers will increase with time as the government has eased the restrictions on tourism activities in the state,” he stated.

tags
top news
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Allow politicians in Hathras, tweets ‘elder sister’ Uma Bharti to Yogi
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
Struggle to continue till Yogi resigns, says Chandrashekhar Azad
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
CSK vs SRH Live: More trouble to Sunrisers as Williamson, Warner depart
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
Hathras protest latest updates: ‘No politics on this issue’, says Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi protest
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ‘VAIBHAV Summit’
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Hathras will shape Dalit discourse. Whether it affects their political choices is to be seen
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In