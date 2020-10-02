Bungee jumping, other adventure sports kick-off in Rishikesh after 6 months

india

After being shut for more than six months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adventure sports activities like bungee jumping, flying fox and giant swing have started again in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh from Friday.

The operators of these activities have started taking bookings followed by the ease of restrictions on the incoming of tourists in the state under Unlock-5.

Excited with the queries and bookings, the operators say that the response from the tourists after reopening was more than expected.

Devendra Gosain of Jumpin Heights adventure sports in Rishikesh said, “We are happy to reopen for the tourists after a gap of about six months in the pandemic.”

Gosain said that on the first day of reopening on Friday they received 30 bookings for bungee jumping which was “more than expected”.

“We had thought that if we get 10 bookings on Friday it will be enough for us considering the present situation in the pandemic. However, till Friday evening we got 30 people enjoying the bungee jumping sport. We are happy with the start,” said Gosain.

Gosain, however, added that not many people know that adventure sports have restarted in Rishikesh.

“After the ease in restrictions, people are coming to visit the town which is the capital of adventure sports in India. But not many know that bungee jumping and other adventure sports have restarted. Most of our customers came to know about it from the locals,” said Gosain adding that they are following all the Covid-19 precautions - like social distancing and sanitising of the safety harness and other equipment.

“We are hopeful that the business will gather pace with people gradually coming to know adventure activities have restarted,” he said.

Yogendra Singh Gangwar, deputy director, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board too seemed optimistic on the number of tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts coming to Rishikesh.

“We have issued the directions to the operators to follow all the required Covid-19 precautions while restarting adventure sports like bungee jumping and rafting which are a great attraction in Rishikesh,” said Gangwar.

He said, “Like a few days ago, water rafting was also restarted and is getting good response from the visitors, we are hopeful for these aforementioned adventure sports also.”

“Friday was the first day but we hope the numbers will increase with time as the government has eased the restrictions on tourism activities in the state,” he stated.