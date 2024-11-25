Burglars loot 300 gold sovereigns, 1 crore cash from Kerala businessman's home

A prominent businessman's home in Kerala's Kannur was robbed of 300 sovereigns of gold and ₹1 crore of cash when he, along with his family, was away in Tamil Nadu to attend a marriage ceremony, news agency PTI reported. Police suspect that the burglars entered the house by gas-cutting the iron grill of the kitchen window. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said the family had been away from home since November 19, and burglars took advantage of the opportunity. The crime came to light when the businessman's family returned home on Sunday and found cash, gold, and other valuables missing from the locker.

The family then lodged a complaint with the police. One of the family's relatives told the media that money, gold, and other valuables were kept locked in a cupboard, and the key was kept in another room.

Police suspect that the burglars entered the house by gas-cutting the iron grill of the kitchen window. Examination of the CCTV footage showed three persons scaling the compound to enter the house.

A team from Kerala's forensic department collected fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene. Police have launched a widespread search to nab the accused.

Rising burglary cases in Kerala

A report from The Times of India said Kerala is seeing a surge in burglary cases linked to gangs from other states. While 192 such cases were reported in 2021, the number has surged to 519 in 2023. The police have arrested 1,325 people in connection with such cases, but recovering stolen gold remains a major challenge, the report said.

A gang from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, identified as the “Kuruva gang,” uses a combination of traditional and modern techniques to break into households and loot.

The gang members reportedly scout potential targets, households without a male member, during the day by posing as scrap collectors or vendors. Police note that gang members create distractions to lure residents out of their homes, break in through kitchen doors, and loot valuables.