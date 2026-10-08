Burmese network behind large-scale areca nut smuggling via Mizoram: ED probe

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation into large-scale smuggling of dry areca nuts from Myanmar into India via Mizoram has found that an organised network of Burmese suppliers moved the consignments through the Tiau River and border areas around Zokhawthar and Champhai, officials familiar with the details said. The federal financial crimes probe agency has attached 10 properties worth ₹8.12 crore, including a hotel in Champhai, in the case. (PTI)

The probe has revealed alleged smuggling of 3103MT of dry areca nuts worth ₹1,022.25 crore, with alleged loss of basic customs duty estimated at ₹408 crore, the officials added.

The federal financial crimes probe agency has attached 10 properties worth ₹8.12 crore, including a hotel in Champhai, in the case.

The money laundering probe stems from the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) 2025 First Information Report (FIR) that alleged large-scale smuggling of dry areca nuts from Myanmar into India through Mizoram by use of fraudulent e-way bills, forged documents and other means.

“Investigation has revealed that an organised network wherein Myanmar suppliers smuggled areca nuts into India through the Tiau River and border areas around Zokhawthar/Champhai. Local facilitators based in Mizoram procured the smuggled areca nuts, arranged their storage and transportation and facilitated their onward movement towards Assam and other destinations. Investigation also revealed alleged use of local persons as claimants or owners of intercepted consignments before Customs authorities and routing of substantial funds through bank accounts and money exchangers for settlement of payments with suppliers situated in Myanmar,” ED said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The investigation revealed alleged smuggling of 3103MT (approx.) of dry areca nuts, having an assessable value of about Rs. 1,022.25 Crore, resulting in alleged loss of Basic Customs Duty of Rs. 408.90 Crore,” it added.

The investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, scrutiny of bank accounts and examination of material seized during searches revealed substantial financial transactions, cash deposits and withdrawals and acquisition of immovable properties out of proceeds generated from the smuggling activities, ED said.

As part of the probe, the agency said it has attached a hotel, residential land and other landed properties situated in and around Champhai in Mizoram.