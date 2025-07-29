18 killed as bus carrying kanwariyas collides with truck in Jharkhand: BJP MP

At least 18 kanwariyas were killed and several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck loaded with cooking gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. The accident took place at around 4:30am near the Jamuniya forest, within the Mohanpur Police Station limits.(PTI)

“In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, 18 devotees lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a bus and a truck during the Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan,” Godda MP Nishikant Dubey wrote in a post on X. “ May Baba Baidyanath give strength to their families to bear this grief.”

According to PTI, the accident took place at around 4:30am near the Jamuniya forest, within the Mohanpur Police Station limits.

Earlier, Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told PTI that five people were confirmed dead and that the condition of many of those injured was serious.

"At least five people were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus with Kanwariyas on board collided with a truck, transporting gas cylinders, near the Jamuniya forest in Deoghar's Mohanpur," Sinha told PTI.

“Casualties may increase as the condition of several injured is serious,” he added.

According to Deoghar sub-divisional officer Ravi Kumar, the Kanwariyas were on their way to the Basukinath temple. Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva.