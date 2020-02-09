12 killed as bus comes in contact with high voltage wire in Odisha’s Ganjam

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 17:09 IST

At least 12 people including 3 children and 3 women were electrocuted to death and 31 others injured when a bus in which they were travelling came in contact with an overhead 11KV live transmission wire in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday.

The group of 43 people from Dangulupadu village was on its way to attend an engagement function in Sikharada village of Ganjam’s Golanthara area when their came in contact with a sagging 11 KV line near Melpaturu village. The vehicle immediately caught fire, charring at least a dozen persons. It took at least half an hour before the electricity connection could be snapped.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said locals rushed to rescue the injured. Five ambulances and fire tenders also reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

All the injured were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Mishra said at least three of the injured are critical.

“The officials of Southern Electricity Supply Company Of Odisha Limited (SOUTHCO) will examine the circumstances leading to the mishap. A case will be registered and action will be taken on the basis of the report,” Mishra said.

Local people in Melpaturu alleged that the transmission line was sagging since last several weeks and all complaints to the distribution company fell on deaf ears.

Managing director of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited that is in charge of the power lines in the state, Sourav Garg said a team has been sent to the spot to probe into the incident.