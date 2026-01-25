Bus conductor who built 20-lakh-book library among Karnataka’s Padma Shri awardees

Bengaluru: Anke Gowda, who once checked bus tickets and later worked at a sugar factory, spent nearly 80% of his earnings on books, quietly building a library of over 20 lakh volumes in more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. That lifelong passion was recognised on Sunday when the Union government named him a Padma Shri awardee for 2026, honouring his work as the founder of one of India’s largest free-access libraries. (Getty)

Gowda is one of three Padma Shri recipients from Karnataka this year, along with Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi, a physician who transformed haemophilia care in the state, and Dr. S. G. Sushilamma, a social worker whose initiatives for women and children span nearly five decades.

Born to a farming family in Mandya district, Gowda, now 75, began collecting books at the age of 20 while working as a bus conductor. He grew up with limited access to reading material, and his interest in books deepened during his college days, encouraged by his professor, Anantharamu.

Over the years, Gowda amassed books relentlessly, later earning a master’s degree in Kannada literature and working for nearly 30 years at a sugar factory. During that time, he spent close to 80% of his salary on books.

To expand his collection, he eventually sold his house in Mysuru and established Pustaka Mane, or “Book House,” located in Haralahalli village near Srirangapatna in Mandya district.

Spread across land in rural Karnataka, the library houses more than 20 lakh books in over 20 Indian and foreign languages, covering literature, science, technology, philosophy, mythology and history.

The collection includes rare manuscripts dating back to 1832, nearly 5,000 dictionaries, and thousands of magazines and historical publications. Despite limited staff and resources, Gowda personally cleans, sorts and maintains the library every day.

He now lives within the library premises with his wife, Vijayalakshmi, sleeping on the floor and cooking in a small corner of the building. Along with his son, Sagar, he is working to formally organise the growing collection under the Anke Gowda Jnana Pratishthana foundation. The library’s scale has also been recorded in the Limca Book of Records.

Another Karnataka awardee, Dr. Suresh Hanagavadi, a professor of pathology at JJM Medical College in Davangere, has spent nearly four decades improving the lives of people with haemophilia — a condition he himself has lived with.

Dr. Hanagavadi founded the Karnataka Hemophilia Society in Davangere and has treated patients from across the state, travelling extensively to expand access to care. With support from public contributions, philanthropists and the government, he helped ensure that costly haemophilia medicines are provided free of charge at government district hospitals across Karnataka.

He also played a key role in establishing a comprehensive Hemophilia Treatment Centre in Davangere, bringing care for inherited blood disorders under one roof. The society’s work received support from several quarters, including the late playback singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Reacting to the announcement, Dr. Hanagavadi described the award as unexpected.

“This is the result of our nearly four decades of efforts to get recognition for hemophilia at the national level,” he said. “I am hopeful that this award would help hemophilics get quality healthcare across the country.”

The third Karnataka recipient, Dr. S. G. Sushilamma, has been engaged in social service since 1975, focusing on the welfare of women and children. She founded the Sumangali Sevashram, which runs programmes ranging from children’s libraries and spiritual education to self-employment initiatives for destitute women.

Her work also includes community development projects and campaigns against alcoholism and female foeticide. In 1987, she launched the Children’s Union, aimed at nurturing leadership and civic awareness among young people.

Dr. Sushilamma has received two honorary doctorates and an international award from Japan for her contributions to environmental protection.

A total of eight individuals from Karnataka were honoured with Padma Awards for their contributions across diverse fields this year. Shatavadhani R. Ganesh received the Padma Bhushan in recognition of his distinguished work.

Among the Padma Shri awardees from the state were Prabhakar Kore, Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar. T. T. Jagannath was also awarded the Padma Shri posthumously for his contributions to commerce and industry.