Rajasthan highway horror: Pilgrims' minibus crashes into truck, at least 15 dead

At least 15 people returning from a religious pilgrimage were killed, and two were injured after a mini-bus rammed a parked truck in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district. The bus, full of pilgrims, was returning to Sursagar in Jodhpur from Bikaner. (Sourced/HT)

The bus, full of pilgrims, was returning to Sursagar in Jodhpur from Bikaner when the accident occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway in Phalodi district, approximately 400 kilometres from the state capital, Jaipur.

The victims had also visited Kolayat in Bikaner.

"Fifteen passengers died, while two others sustained serious injuries. The injured were first taken to a hospital in Osian for primary treatment and later referred to Jodhpur," Jodhpur Police Commissioner Om Prakash told PTI.

All the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Osian government hospital.

"A total of 18 people were in the bus, including 4-5 children... They had all gone to Kolayat... My family members were there in the bus, including my brother and sons' wives," a family member of the victim told ANI.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the government stands with the victims in this hour of grief.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also mourned the loss of lives.

In a post on X, he said, "I have just received the news that 15 people have died in a road accident in Matoda, Phalodi. Hearing this, my heart is extremely saddened. I pray to God to grant a place at His holy feet to all the deceased, give strength to their families, and a speedy recovery to the injured."

The accident occurred just weeks after twenty-six people were burnt alive when a sleeper bus caught fire in Jaisalmer last month. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the AC unit.

There was no exit gate on the bus that was involved in the accident in Jaisalmer. Following the accident, the state transport department launched an intensive inspection campaign targeting illegal modifications and permit violations.