New Delhi: Every family in the country should purchase Khadi products worth at least ₹5,000 every year as it would help provide employment to millions, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, and appealed to people to make the campaigns of Khadi and swadeshi successful. Buy khadi worth ₹ 5K per year, Shah urges on Gandhi Jayanti

Shah made the appeal during a visit to the Khadi India showroom in Delhi’s Connaught Place on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, emphasising that following a message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, millions of families in the country have decided that they will not use any foreign goods.

“Every family in the country should decide to buy Khadi products worth at least ₹5,000 every year. This would provide employment to millions of people and bring light into their lives,” he said.

Shah, who is also the Union cooperation minister, said that during the last 11 years of the Modi government, sales of Khadi and village industry products have increased fivefold from ₹33,000 crore to over ₹1.7 lakh crore.

“Prime Minister Modi, through his Mann Ki Baat programme, has promoted the idea of Swadeshi, inspiring the people of the country to connect with economic development and the Make-in-India campaign. Inspired by this, millions of families across the country have decided not to use any foreign goods in their households. Similarly, millions of shopkeepers have resolved not to sell any foreign products in their shops,” Shah said.

On the Swadeshi campaign, he said: “When we adopt local products, we also align ourselves with the ambitious campaign to take India to the top position in the world by 2047.” “Both campaigns—promoting the use of Khadi and embracing Swadeshi—launched by PM Modi should empower us. We should make these campaigns a part of our nature and pass them on to our future generations,” Shah added.

The home minister underlined that it was Mahatma Gandhi who recognised the soul of India and awoke the common people of the country to stand up against the British. Mahatma Gandhi wove many such things into the freedom movement from which the map of future India was framed, and two big ideas — Khadi and swadeshi — emerged from those things, he said.

“We cannot separate the freedom movement from Khadi and swadeshi,” he said, adding that by giving these ideas to the country, Mahatma Gandhi not only gave momentum to the freedom movement but also enlightened the lives of many poor people in the country.

For a very long time, both the ideas of Khadi and ‘swadeshi’ were forgotten, Shah said.

Referring to a major campaign he had launched in 2003 in Gujarat for the revival of Khadi, when Modi was the chief minister of the western state, Shah said Khadi has again “become a thing of use for the general public and the direct proof of this is the manifold increase in the use and purchase of Khadi products since 2014.”