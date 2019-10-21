‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:22 IST

BJP’s city president for Deoband, Gajraj Rana has urged the members of the Hindu community to buy swords instead of utensils on Diwali and Dhanteras.

“I have said it earlier too and I am saying it now as well...on Diwali, on Dhanteras, I advise Hindus...don’t buy silver utensils, buy iron swords instead,” Rana said on Sunday.

Asked why he is advising members of the Hindu community to buy swords, he said it was ‘for our security.’

“I don’t want that we are not able to protect ourselves. A weapon is necessary for security and our gods and goddesses have also wielded weapons,” he said.

Rana also claimed that people of the country want Ram Temple to be built as soon as possible.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 11:17 IST