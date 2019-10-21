e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader

Gajraj Rana said he is advising members of the Hindu community to buy swords for their security.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Deoband (Uttar Pradesh)
Gajraj Rana also claimed that people of the country want Ram Temple to be built as soon as possible.
Gajraj Rana also claimed that people of the country want Ram Temple to be built as soon as possible. (Twitter)
         

BJP’s city president for Deoband, Gajraj Rana has urged the members of the Hindu community to buy swords instead of utensils on Diwali and Dhanteras.

“I have said it earlier too and I am saying it now as well...on Diwali, on Dhanteras, I advise Hindus...don’t buy silver utensils, buy iron swords instead,” Rana said on Sunday.

Asked why he is advising members of the Hindu community to buy swords, he said it was ‘for our security.’

“I don’t want that we are not able to protect ourselves. A weapon is necessary for security and our gods and goddesses have also wielded weapons,” he said.

Rana also claimed that people of the country want Ram Temple to be built as soon as possible.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 11:17 IST

tags
top news
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
CBI asks SC to transfer sleaze CD trial to Delhi, CM Baghel is an accused
CBI asks SC to transfer sleaze CD trial to Delhi, CM Baghel is an accused
LIVE| 16.34% voter turnout in Maharashtra at 12 PM
LIVE| 16.34% voter turnout in Maharashtra at 12 PM
‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader
‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Dushyant Chautala arrives on tractor with family to cast vote in Haryana
Dushyant Chautala arrives on tractor with family to cast vote in Haryana
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019DRDOPM ModiXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News