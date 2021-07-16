By choice? Monkey drinks liquor like a pro at shop in Madhya Pradesh

A video of a monkey drinking alcohol perched atop the counter of a foreign liquor shop in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh has surfaced on internet. In the 1.14-minute clip, the monkey can be seen unscrewing the cap like an expert using its teeth and hands, at which point the shop owner makes a failed attempt to distract it with a biscuit.

An onlooker asks if the monkey came to the shop by mistake or by choice as a gaggle of laughter can be heard in the background. The mischief maker unscrews the cap by holding the bottle against its toes and licks its arms before guzzling down the liquid.

Monkeys have been making news lately with videos of their appearances at unusual places doing the rounds on social media. On June 21, a monkey had sneaked into a metro compartment in Delhi and took a seat. A video clip went viral on social media showing the monkey travelling inside the Metro train on the Blue Line. The monkey sneaked into the train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the train for three-four minutes. Staff of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) acted swiftly after being informed about the incident and the train was evacuated at the next station.

Also Read: DMRC to work out SOPs after monkey enters Delhi Metro coach

In a statement, the DMRC advised passengers not to feed the simians as that would encourage them to enter metro rail premises and trains. "In this connection, the DMRC would like to appeal and advise passengers to refrain from encouraging, feeding or indulging in any activity which may endanger them in such a situation," the DMRC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON