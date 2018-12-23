By-election results LIVE: BJP wins Jasdan, Congress leads in Kolebira

The results of the by-elections for Jasdan in Gujarat and Kolebira in Jharkhand will be declared today.

By-election in Gujarat’s Jasdan assembly constituency was necessitated after Congress leader and Koli community leader Kunvarji Bavaliya left the Congress and joined the BJP; he was named a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government in July.

In Jharkhand’s Kolebira assembly bypoll, the main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party. The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress has put up Viksal Kongadi. The Jharkhand Party has put up Menon Ekka. Except Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress has the support of all opposition parties.

Follow live updates here:

12:02 pm IST JMM not supporting Congress in Kolebira Except Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress has the support of all opposition parties in Jharkhand’s Kolebira. The seat fell vacant after Enos Ekka was convicted in the murder case of a teacher and awarded life sentence.





12:00 pm IST Three-way fight in Jharkhand’s Kolebira In Jharkhand’s Kolebira assembly bypoll, the main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party. The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress has put up Viksal Kongadi. The Jharkhand Party has put up Menon Ekka.





11:58 am IST Congress leads by 1,000 votes in Kolebira In Jharkhand’s Kolebira, Congress is leading by 1,000 votes in the sixth round of counting, reports ANI.





11:40 am IST BJP wins Jasdan BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya wins by-elections to Jasdan assembly constituency by 19,985 votes, reports ANI.





