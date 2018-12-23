 By-election results LIVE: BJP wins Jasdan, Congress leads in Kolebira
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

By-election results LIVE: Both constituencies, Jasdan in Gujarat and Kolebira in Jharkhand, are being considered important as their elections come just a week after the BJP lost the three key states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 23, 2018 12:01 IST
highlights

The results of the by-elections for Jasdan in Gujarat and Kolebira in Jharkhand will be declared today.

By-election in Gujarat’s Jasdan assembly constituency was necessitated after Congress leader and Koli community leader Kunvarji Bavaliya left the Congress and joined the BJP; he was named a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government in July.

In Jharkhand’s Kolebira assembly bypoll, the main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party. The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress has put up Viksal Kongadi. The Jharkhand Party has put up Menon Ekka. Except Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress has the support of all opposition parties.

Follow live updates here:

12:02 pm IST

JMM not supporting Congress in Kolebira

Except Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress has the support of all opposition parties in Jharkhand’s Kolebira. The seat fell vacant after Enos Ekka was convicted in the murder case of a teacher and awarded life sentence.

12:00 pm IST

Three-way fight in Jharkhand’s Kolebira

In Jharkhand’s Kolebira assembly bypoll, the main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party. The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress has put up Viksal Kongadi. The Jharkhand Party has put up Menon Ekka.

11:58 am IST

Congress leads by 1,000 votes in Kolebira

In Jharkhand’s Kolebira, Congress is leading by 1,000 votes in the sixth round of counting, reports ANI.

11:54 am IST

Kunvarji Bavalia’s win stats

Kunvarji Bavalia had won the seat on Congress tickets in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017. Since the formation of Gujarat in 1960, the BJP has won this seat only once — in the by-election held in 2009 when Bavaliya vacated the seat after being elected to Lok Sabha from Rajkot.

11:52 am IST

Jasdan recorded 71.27 per cent voter turnout

Polling for Jasdan was held on December 20 with a voter turnout of 71.27 per cent. The constituency has 2.32 lakh registered voters.

11:50 am IST

Congress fields Kunvarji Bavaliya’s former aide against him

Pitted against Kunvarji Bavaliya, a five-time MLA and one-term MP, is Congress’ Avsar Nakia. Nakiya, a Rajkot district panchayat member who had once worked closely with Bavaliya, contested the assembly election for the first time in his life.

11:45 am IST

Powerful Koli leader Kunvarji Bavaliya was earlier with Congress

Powerful Koli community leader Kunvarji Bavaliya was earlier with the Congress. The election in Jasdan was necessitated after he quit Congress and joined the BJP after resigning from both the legislature and the party. He was later named a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government in July.

11:40 am IST

BJP wins Jasdan

BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya wins by-elections to Jasdan assembly constituency by 19,985 votes, reports ANI.

10:50 am IST

BJP leading with over 17,000 votes in Jasdan

In Jasdan, BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya is leading with 17,720 votes at the end of round 13 of counting, according to ANI.

10:15 am IST

BJP leading with over 11,000 votes in Jasdan

In Jasdan, BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya is leading with 11,600 votes at the end of round nine of counting, according to ANI.

10:05 am IST

Congress candidate leads with over 1,000 votes in Kolebira

In Kolebira, Congress is leading with 1,000 votes in the second round of counting, according to ANI.

10:00 am IST

Congress leading in Jharkhand’s Kolebira

In Jharkhand’s Kolebira, Congress is leading with 676 votes in the first round of counting, according to ANI.

9:50 am IST

BJP candidate leading with over 10,000 votes in Jasdan

In Jasdan, BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya is leading with 10,400 votes at the end of round six of counting, reports ANI.

9:30 am IST

BJP leads in Jasdan

In Jasdan, BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya is leading with 2,700 votes at the end of round two of counting, reports ANI.