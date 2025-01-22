By weakening Constitution, BJP is attacking people’s rights: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically undermining the Constitution of India and fostering societal inequalities. This came during the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally in Belagavi on Tuesday, organised as part of the Congress’s “Gandhi Bharat” campaign to commemorate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the 1924 Belgaum Congress session. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and others during the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Karnataka, Tuesday. (ANI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing the gathering, accused the BJP of being “anti-Constitution” and working against the principles of equality and justice enshrined in the document. Holding a red-covered copy of the Constitution, she called it a “protective cover” for the rights of the people and emphasised the Congress party’s commitment to safeguarding its ideals.

“This is not just a book; it embodies the rights and protections that uphold the dignity of every citizen. By weakening the Constitution, the BJP is attacking people’s rights,” she said while urging people to unite in defence of their freedoms. She called BR. Ambedkar as the saviour for ensuring equality and justice through the Constitution.

She accused the BJP to “weaken” the Constitution and its institutions. “Many governments have come and gone, including non-Congress governments, but no government had a minister who stood in Parliament and insulted Ambedkar,” Priyanka said.

“The BJP changes rules to institutionalise corruption. They have failed to protect women, diluted labour laws, and even tried to impose anti-farmer laws,” she said while referring to the contentious farm laws that were repealed after prolonged protests.

She added, “Over 700 farmers died during the protests, but the government remained unmoved until elections approached. This clearly shows their lack of commitment to the people.”

Priyanka reiterated the Congress’s dedication to defending the Constitution, stated that her brother Rahul Gandhi, despite facing legal challenges and political obstacles, continues to fight for truth and justice. “Rahul has said he is ready to sacrifice his life for the Constitution, and we stand with him,” she said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), she said: “The BJP and RSS have opposed the Constitution since its inception. They even burned Ambedkar’s effigy after he advocated for women’s rights.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also speaking at the event, praised Priyanka Gandhi as a symbol of “Stree Shakti” (women’s empowerment), comparing her to freedom fighters like Kittur Rani Chennamma and Rani Lakshmi Bai. He called Rahul Gandhi the embodiment of “Yuva Shakti” (youth power) and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to carrying forward the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar.

Kharge criticised Union home minister Amit Shah for allegedly disrespecting Ambedkar and said that “BJP leaders were openly discussing altering the Constitution”.

“This has never happened in the history of independent India,” he said. He also accused the BJP of spreading false narratives about differences between historical leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Gandhi.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who also attended the rally, accused the BJP of dividing the country along religious and caste lines. “The BJP family hates Gandhi and Ambedkar. They are creating rifts among Indians, weakening the country’s unity,” he said.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the Congress government’s achievements, including the implementation of five welfare schemes worth ₹55,000 crore. “Our ideology is rooted in Gandhi’s principles of inclusivity. Unlike the BJP, we respect all religions, castes, and communities. Protecting the Constitution is our priority because it protects all of us,” he added.

Kharge also attacked the RSS for its alleged role in troubling Dalits and marginalised communities, particularly in universities and government recruitment. “The BJP today chants Ambedkar’s name but burns his ideals. This is hypocrisy,” he remarked.

The Congress leaders vowed to uphold the Constitution and urged party workers to remain vigilant. “Our real victory lies in safeguarding the values of Gandhi and Ambedkar for future generations,” Siddaramaiah concluded.

Reacting to the remarks, leader of opposition in the state assembly R Ashoka accused the Congress of collecting a 60% commission under the guise of hosting the event.

He also criticised the party while stating that although the convention was held in Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the Congress failed to honour him appropriately.

“If the Congress truly respected Mahatma Gandhi, their party headquarters should have been named after him or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” he remarked.

Ashoka also condemned Kharge for reportedly drawing a comparison between Kittur Rani Chennamma and Priyanka Vadra, describing it as an “unforgivable” insult to the iconic warrior queen of Karnataka.

Calling the statement disrespectful, he demanded an apology from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. “This is an affront to Chennamma, and Congress owes an apology to the people,” he asserted.