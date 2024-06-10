Bypoll to Tami Tamil Nadu’s Vikravandi assembly seat to be held on July 10

The by-election to the Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district will be held on July 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on July 13. (Representational Image)

The Vikravandi constituency was left vacant after Dravida Munnettra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA N Pugazhendhi died due to illness on April 6.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The counting of votes will be on July 13. The model code of conduct will come into effect immediately until July 15.

Pugazhendhi won by more than 93,000 votes to defeat AIADMK candidate R Muthamizhselvan in the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

A candidate of the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) had secured the third position.

This bypoll comes close on the heels of the June 4 results of the Lok Sabha elections in which the DMK secured a landslide victory of winning all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Vikravandi assembly constituency was formed after delimitation of assembly constituencies in 2008. It is one of the 13 constituencies in seven states that will go to bypolls on July 10. The last date for filing nominations is on June 21 and the nominations will be scrutinised on June 24. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on June 26.