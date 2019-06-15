Bypolls to 6 Rajya Sabha seats in 3 states to be held on July 5: EC

The bypolls to the six Rajya Sabha seats in the state of Gujarat, Bihar and Odisha will be held on July 5, a release from the Election Commission of India said.

Three of these seats are in Odisha, 2 in Gujarat and 1 in Bihar. Four of these vacancies are a result of Rajya Sabha members from these states getting elected to the Lok Sabha in the just concluded general elections.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani are prominent among the six who have vacated their Rajya Sabha seats having won their respective Lok Sabha seats.

The last day for filing nominations is June 25 and the counting of votes will be done on July 5 at 5 pm, an hour after polling ends.

The bypoll process has to be completed before July 9, says Election Commission release.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 20:23 IST