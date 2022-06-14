CAA ‘not helpful’ for Hindus in Bangladesh, says community leader

Dhaka: India’s new citizenship law is “not helpful” in confronting challenges faced by Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, a prominent Hindu leader has said at a time when the country’s Islamic fundamentalists are quick to pick up on religious controversies across the border to foment trouble.

Monindra Kumar Nath, vice president of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad that oversees religious events in the country’s 64 districts, acknowledged the Sheikh Hasina government is “more friendly” to minorities and proactive in preventing attacks on temples and the grabbing of land from minorities.

“We don’t welcome the CAA. We are not in favour of this law as such legislation is not helpful,” Nath said, speaking in Bengali with a group of Indian journalists at Dhakeshwari temple. He was referring to India’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Nath, who is also joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said people are forced to leave their motherland only when they face extreme torture or attacks. “Bangladesh is our birthplace and we must stay here,” he said. “We would prefer to stay here and settle our problems.”

India’s Parliament passed CAA, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted members of non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, in late 2019. However, rules for the law are yet to be framed.

The problems of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority can be better addressed if the government in Dhaka takes “proper steps”, such as enacting minority friendly laws and administrative steps like the creation of a minorities’ commission and a ministry for minorities, Nath said.

“The representation of Hindus in the bureaucracy and law enforcement organisations has increased, but we need a minority affairs ministry,” he said.

Bangladesh currently has a religious affairs ministry responsible for matters related to minority communities, including the upkeep of temples, churches and pagodas.

Since last Friday, Bangladesh has witnessed protests, mainly organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami, over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by two Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons who were subsequently removed.

The Bangladesh government mounted a massive behind-the-scenes effort to tamp down such protests and information minister Hasan Mahmud described the matter as an “external issue” while welcoming action taken in India against the BJP spokespersons.

The Bangladesh government acted “almost instantly” after sectarian attacks on Durga Puja pandals last October, said Ghulam Maula Naqshbandi, head of the religious affairs sub-committee of the ruling Awami League, whereas the BJP removed the two spokespersons almost 10 days after their controversial remarks and following a protest from West Asian countries.

“Whenever something happens to minorities in India, there is potential for a reaction here. But our government stops any such mischief with an iron hand,” Naqshbandi said.

Bangladesh’s Hindus account for a little more than 10% of the population of around 170 million, and Nath acknowledged the number of Durga pujas organised across the country had doubled to more than 30,000 over the past decade.

“There are problems from time to time but we are determined to stay here. We only want justice and equal status,” said Nath, referring to the sectarian attacks on puja pandals in Comilla, Chittagong and Rangpur last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON