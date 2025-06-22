Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Cabin crew member’s remains reach Imphal 10 days after Air India crash

ByThomas Ngangom
Jun 22, 2025 07:37 PM IST

Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma was among the 12 cabin crew members on board AI Flight 171 when it crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12

Imphal: The mortal remains of 22-year-old cabin crew member Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Manipur, who was killed in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal on Sunday afternoon.

A procession carrying Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma’s remains moved from the airport towards her hometown, as people lined the roads to offer floral tributes and bid farewell to the young woman
A procession carrying Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma’s remains moved from the airport towards her hometown, as people lined the roads to offer floral tributes and bid farewell to the young woman

Nganthoi’s family members flew with her remains on an IndiGo flight from Delhi. Officials from the civil aviation department and aerodrome staff received the body at Imphal airport around 1 pm.

Nganthoi was among the 12 cabin crew members on board AI Flight 171 when it crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. The London-bound flight was carrying 242 passengers when it crashed moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Only one passenger from the flight survived.

Another Manipur resident, 28-year-old Lamnunthem Singson, a Kuki cabin crew member, was also among the deceased. Her mortal remains reached her hometown in Kangpokpi district on late Thursday night.

A solemn floral tribute ceremony was held inside the airport premises, where civil aviation staff, family, friends, and leaders, including chief secretary PK Singh, director general of police Rajiv Singh, Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, and Thoubal MLA Surjakumar Okram paid their respects.

Nganthoi’s family members flew with her remains on an IndiGo flight from Delhi
Nganthoi’s family members flew with her remains on an IndiGo flight from Delhi

Nganthoi, a native of Thoubal Makha Leikai in Thoubal district, had been serving as a flight attendant with Air India for over five years. Her body was identified earlier in the week through forensic methods and was flown to Imphal on Sunday.

A procession carrying her remains moved from the airport towards her hometown, as people lined the roads to offer floral tributes and bid farewell to the young woman, remembered for her warmth and dedication to service.

Tributes have poured in from community leaders, student unions, and women’s organisations who remembered her as a “daughter of the soil” and a “symbol of courage and aspiration”.

The final rites were conducted according to Meitei rituals with community participation.

Expressing condolences, MP Akoijam Bimol said, “The tragic loss of Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi has deeply saddened all of Manipur. Her dedication and service will be remembered. We stand with her family during this time of immense grief.”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Cabin crew member’s remains reach Imphal 10 days after Air India crash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On