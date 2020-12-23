e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cabinet approves revision in DTH guidelines, license to be now issued for 20 yrs: Javadekar

Cabinet approves revision in DTH guidelines, license to be now issued for 20 yrs: Javadekar

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
         

Union information and broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has decided to approve revision in the guidelines for providing Direct-to-home television (DTH) services in the country.

Addressing a press briefing, Javadekar said that license for DTH would be issued for 20 years and the license fee would be collected on a quarterly basis.

“Cabinet today decided to approve revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country. Now, DTH license to be issued for 20 years, the license fee will be collected quarterly,” the Union minister said.

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
America denies China expelled US Navy warship near Spratly Islands
America denies China expelled US Navy warship near Spratly Islands
Energy giant Cairn wins high-profile tax dispute case against India
Energy giant Cairn wins high-profile tax dispute case against India
‘It’s a disgrace’: Trump suggests he may not sign Covid relief package
‘It’s a disgrace’: Trump suggests he may not sign Covid relief package
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In