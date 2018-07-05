Cabinet clears DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill 2018

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill 2018, which supporters argue will help in solving crimes and in tracing missing people. “This is a big step forward,” Ravi Kant, an advocate who also runs an NGO, Shakti Vahini which works on women’s issue, said. “It will greatly help to solve sexual violence cases.”

DNA based evidence is already used to a limited extent in criminal cases, but regulation has not kept pace with its use. Concerns have been raised about the reliability of the DNA evidence and privacy and about abuse and misuse of DNA data.

The bill provides for compulsory accreditation and regulation of labs that provide DNA testing and analysis facilities to address these concerns.