Cabinet clears ordinance for stricter punishment for rape: Here are the key features

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved an ordinance that will make sweeping changes to criminal law to deter acts of rape and instil a sense of security among women and children.

The changes proposed in the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, include death penalty for child rapists, provisions for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases, an increase in the minimum quantum of punishment for rape convicts and the scrapping of anticipatory bail if the victim is a minor. The government has also decided to implement a series of measures, including new fast-track courts to try rape cases, to supplement the legal provisions.

Here’s a look at the key features and changes approved by the Cabinet.