Ordinance for amending POCSO Act proposes national database of sex offenders

The Narendra Modi government is planning to develop and maintain a national database of sex offenders, data of which would be shared with states and Union territories for tracking, monitoring and investigation.

The database, which will be maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau, has been proposed in the criminal law amendment ordinance cleared by the Union Cabinet on Saturday. The ordinance is likely to be promulgated in a few days by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Centre’s ordinance will amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police and legal authorities in any state would be able to access the data for verification of the antecedents of those charged with sexual offences.

The move comes in the wake of massive outrage over rising incidents of rapes, especially of children in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

The database is similar to registries for sexual offenders maintained by authorities in the US and UK, which has details of any person convicted or charged with a sexual offence — all available at one national website.

The database proposed by the Centre, however, will be limited to law enforcement agencies and will not be available to the public.

In the case of the US and UK registries, parents , can use them to track sexual offenders in their localities, areas, districts and states. The registries also maintain updated information by requiring the offenders to register with the police regularly with their current address and other details.