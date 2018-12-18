Cabinet formation in Rajasthan after discussion with Rahul Gandhi, likely in next 2-3 days

After the oath ceremony of Ashok Gehlot, the Congress is gearing up for cabinet formation in Rajasthan, which is likely to be announced in next two-three days. Chief minister Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will go to Delhi and hold discussions about cabinet formation with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

A senior leader, on condition of anonymity said Ashok Gehlot has held discussions over cabinet with Pilot and AICC general secretary Avinash Pande in Jaipur, which would be continued in Delhi before getting it approved by Rahul Gandhi. “We expect that in coming two-three days the cabinet will be formed in Rajasthan,” he said.

He said leaders of both factions will be given space keeping in view aspects such as representation to caste and region. “Besides space to old guards, the cabinet would have young blood,” he added.

He said among old guards, Gehlot is expected to include experienced hands such as CP Joshi, BD Kalla, Jitendra Singh, Rajendra Parikh, Lal Chand Kataria, Amin Khan, Shanti Dhariwal, Parsadi Lal Meena, Parasram Mordia, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Hemaram Choudhary and Rajkumar Sharma – they had been ministers in his previous government.

In addition, leaders such as Govind Singh Dotasara, Mahesh Joshi, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jain, Harish Choudhary, and Manju Devi Meghwal may also find space in the cabinet.

Party leaders close to Sachin Pilot believe that he may push names such as Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Brijendra Ola, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Ramesh Meena, Murari Lal Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Shakuntla Rawat, Rakesh Parikh, Vijay Pal Mirdha and Danish Abrar.

Meanwhile, ministers’ rooms at state secretariat are being cleaned and prepared, and motor garage department has started working on vehicles and drivers for the probable ministers.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 12:24 IST