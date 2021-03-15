IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Cabinet meetings continue to be held online: Here’s why
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the cabinet meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi on August 19, 2020. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the cabinet meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi on August 19, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Cabinet meetings continue to be held online: Here’s why

The Union cabinet, that meets every week on Wednesday, switched to a never-before digital avatar to get the government of India’s mammoth machinery going and has continued to do so for the past many months
READ FULL STORY
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 AM IST

When the Union cabinet met on March 10, the meeting didn’t last for more than 15 minutes. There was just one agenda, creation of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi as a single non-lapsable reserve fund, and the meeting was held online.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet, the highest executive body of the country, has switched to a digital mode for the past many months after the Covid-19 pandemic plagued India last year, according to officials involved in the meetings.

Public health safety protocols were overhauled in 2020 as Covid-19 played havoc with human lives, livelihoods and the economy. The government imposed federal lockdown, shut down many public services and offices were closed in an effort to contain the virus in the country of 1.3 billion people.

As millions of Indians clung to the internet more than ever to earn livelihoods, hundreds of public offices too, went online, discarding the age-old style of functioning. The Union cabinet, that meets every week on Wednesday, switched to a never-before digital avatar to get the government of India’s mammoth machinery going.

Also Read | Cabinet clears changes to Juvenile Justice Act

And now, even as both Houses of Parliament have partially relaxed social distancing norms and held two sessions in physical form, political parties are frequently going into a huddle to strategise for the coming polls, and government offices have usual attendance, the cabinet continues to remain online.

“Yes, the cabinet meetings continue to be held online,” said a top government official who attends all such meetings.

These top-secret meetings are held on a secured platform developed by NIC, the government’s IT arm that has also devised the platform for online movement of files. “The same platform had been used for the PM’s Pragati meetings with bureaucrats,” said a third official.

The ministers are free to log on from their offices or residences using passwords or biometric impressions. “But they are expected to remain in Delhi when the cabinet meetings take place,” said a senior aide of a minister of a social sector.

There are a few reasons, one of the officials mentioned above said, for the digital cabinet meetings. “It becomes far more easier for all ministers to meet online as most of them are extremely busy in their constituencies or states.” Another official said, accommodating all 21 ministers while maintaining the required 6-ft social distancing norm between two chairs in the cabinet room is a major challenge.

While no PMO officials tested positive for Covid-19 in this entire period, there was one instance when some of the NIC officials in the PMO tested positive and in that week, no online meetings could be held.

To be sure, the Union cabinet held physical meetings on a few occasions last year at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The huge centre table was removed from the designated cabinet room, to ensure social distancing. The PM sat at one end and ministers’ chairs were laid out in four rows in front.

“There were two separate doors—one for the ministers and the other exclusively for the PM—in the room to adhere to health norms,” said a second official. But the PMO decided to stick to the digital format as it was convenient for all ministers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
Wednesday’s meeting will be the first such discussion between the PM and the CMs since India launched the world’s largest immunisation drive against the infectious disease on January 16.(PTI Photo)
india news

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
  • Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash on Monday said she will contest in the upcoming assembly polls as an independent candidate, a day after she tonsured her head in protest against the denial of a ticket, even as dissent over candidate lists brewed among major parties in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking fresh elections if maximum votes were polled in favour of NOTA (None Of The Above) in a particular constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Kolkata Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, on Monday sought rejection of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief’s nomination and alleged that she had not declared pending criminal cases against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Key leaders in TN file nomination papers

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: Key leaders across various political parties -- chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (AIADMK) co-ordrinator Edappadi Palaniswami, Dravida Munnetra Kazgham president M K Stalin and actor-politician Kamal Haasan -- filed their nominations on Monday from their constituencies and hit the ground to campaign for the April 6 polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
SILCHAR/Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the Congress for allying with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Assam, as they promised to ensure the preservation of the state’s indigenous culture if the party retains power
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fully implement the Forest Rights Act in the tribal belts of West Bengal, buy all forest products at maximum support price, provide employment to all and spend thousands of crores of rupees on tribespeople if it wins the assembly election, Union home minister Amit Shah said in Bankura district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s arms imports fell 33% between 2011-15 and 2016-20, said a report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) on Monday, at a time the country has taken a raft of measures to cut dependence on imported military hardware
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh

By Neeraj Santoshi and Sandeep Rawat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Haridwar/Dehradun With the Uttarakhand government removing all Covid-19 restrictions for people attending the Mahakumbh in Haridwar, experts on Monday warned that the religious event could spark an alarming spike in the infections that already shown signs of a fresh wave in the country over the last few weeks
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
An Indian laborer carries a rice bag after they were unloaded from trains to store at a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse during lockdown.(AP)
india news

Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi(RSTV/PTI Photo)
india news

Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The bill was opposed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who said it violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers and resulted in a disproportionate dependence on a single authority for the protection of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
In this file picture from 2018, James Christian Michel (C) the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, being produced at a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, in Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
india news

UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Ahmad, who is seen as the lead UK minister for Michel’s case, is expected to raise the matter during his meetings with interlocutors in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation (AINBOF) organised demonstrations across the country.(Mint)
india news

Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:24 PM IST
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, had called for a nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 to protest against the central government's proposed privatisation and disinvestment plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:22 PM IST
New Delhi India will take up incidents of racism in the UK with the country’s government when required, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday against the backdrop of strains caused by a debate on the farmers’ protest in the British parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:21 PM IST
India has been working with countries around the world, especially in West Asia, to facilitate the return of citizens working or studying there and more than a million people have travelled abroad on Air India flights, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP