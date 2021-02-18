IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / To enhance accountability, Cabinet clears changes to Juvenile Justice Act
Union Minister for Women &amp; Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani holding a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani holding a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

To enhance accountability, Cabinet clears changes to Juvenile Justice Act

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani said the move would enhance the accountability of those involved in the process of safeguarding children’s interests. “The decisions have been taken keeping in mind the need to increase protection of children,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:50 AM IST

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a raft of changes to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, or JJ Act, and plans to introduce measures to strengthen the set-up to protect the interests of children.

The amendments, once approved by Parliament, will increase the role of district magistrates and empower them to undertake inspections of childcare institutions.

Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani said the move would enhance the accountability of those involved in the process of safeguarding children’s interests. “The decisions have been taken keeping in mind the need to increase protection of children,” she said.

There have been reports of an increase in child abuse and trafficking during the Covid-19 lockdown. A substantial increase was noted in the number of distress calls received by 1098, the childcare helpline set up the ministry of women and child development, between March and August, a news report said.

Read more: Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

The ministry implements a centrally sponsored Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme for supporting children in distress conditions. Under CPS, financial assistance is provided to the states and Union territories, for, inter-alia, undertaking a situational analysis of children in difficult circumstances and for setting up and maintaining Child Care Institutes (CCIs) for providing rehabilitative services.

The primary responsibility of the execution of the JJ Act rests with the states/UTs.

The amendments include authorizing district magistrates and additional district magistrates to issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the JJ Act, in order to ensure speedy disposal of pending adoption cases and enhance accountability.

District magistrates have been empowered under the Act, to ensure its smooth implementation, as well as put in place synergized efforts in favour of children in distress conditions, defining eligibility parameters for the appointment of child welfare committee members, and categorizing previously undefined offences as “serious offence.”

According to Swagata Raha, a legal researcher based in Bengaluru, district magistrates already have a significant role to play when it comes to monitoring the implementation of the JJ Act.

“It would be important to understand how they have dealt with those responsibilities, including holding review meetings and addressing grievances, and the challenges that have arisen before vesting them with additional responsibilities,” Raha said. “Prima facie, introduction of eligibility parameters for CWCs and clarifying undefined offences are necessary, but without looking at the actual amendments, it is hard to comment.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cabinet decisions
Close
Around 130 countries have not received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccines (ANI Photo)
Around 130 countries have not received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccines (ANI Photo)
india news

LIVE: China reports 11 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Globally, over 109 million people have been affected by the coronavirus, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.
READ FULL STORY
Drawing comparisons between Assam and Chhattisgarh, Baghel said the BJP government is unable to provide the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.(PTI)
Drawing comparisons between Assam and Chhattisgarh, Baghel said the BJP government is unable to provide the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.(PTI)
india news

Cattle smuggling flourishing in Assam under BJP govt's rule, alleges Baghel

ANI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has alleged the BJP government in Assam has been running a "systematic syndicate" and said that cow smuggling is flourishing in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
When the hearing began on Thursday, the bench asked Mehta to clarify if the Centre’s stand in this matter was that only the Parliament and parliamentary committees had the power to summon Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter.(Reuters)
When the hearing began on Thursday, the bench asked Mehta to clarify if the Centre’s stand in this matter was that only the Parliament and parliamentary committees had the power to summon Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter.(Reuters)
india news

‘Facebook, Twitter can’t be accountable to state assemblies’: Government

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:04 AM IST
The government’s submissions came as the bench, which also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, was hearing a petition by Ajit Mohan, head of Facebook India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
india news

A second toolkit was in works: Delhi Police

By karn pratap singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Investigators said the second document was created by Nikta Jacob, Shantanu Muluk -- two activists who have been accused of creating and sharing the first document -- and and a UK-based activist Marina Patterson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Women &amp; Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani holding a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani holding a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

To enhance accountability, Cabinet clears changes to Juvenile Justice Act

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani said the move would enhance the accountability of those involved in the process of safeguarding children’s interests. “The decisions have been taken keeping in mind the need to increase protection of children,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) issued an alert soon after the attack, although it isn’t clear at this time whether any of the targeted computers were compromised.(Representative image)
The National Informatics Centre (NIC) issued an alert soon after the attack, although it isn’t clear at this time whether any of the targeted computers were compromised.(Representative image)
india news

Phishing attack targets officials through rogue mail from government ID

By Anisha Dutta, Binayak Dasgupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
HT could not immediately determine the total number of officials targeted, and if any computers were successfully breached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to latest government data, while the Centre has set the annual target of building 6.377 million houses in FY20-21, states have sanctioned only 3.557 million, or 56% of the target.(Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
According to latest government data, while the Centre has set the annual target of building 6.377 million houses in FY20-21, states have sanctioned only 3.557 million, or 56% of the target.(Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
india news

Just 4% houses built this fiscal year in PM Modi’s rural housing plan

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Grameen, or PMAY-G, was created to provide pucca house to every homeless poor in rural areas. While it has been consistent in chasing targets, this year, some large states have faltered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence

By Neeraj Chauhan, Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The report, Malkhana Management System, prepared by the apex police think-tank and approved by the MHA, has recommended the use of RFID tags, bar codes/QR codes, and 24x7 CCTV monitoring of the seized property kept inside theMalkhanas, which are the repositories of seized evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Petrol hits 100/L in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, nears 90/L in Delhi

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Sachin Saini, New Delhi, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:51 AM IST
The government has urged the oil producers’ cartel – the Organisation of Petrol Exporting Countries (OPEC) – as well as allies such as Russia to ease production cuts as higher prices are hitting demand and adding to inflation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya , karn pratap singh, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Another activist, Beed resident Shantanu Muluk, who is accused of creating the document, already received protection from arrest for 10 days by the high court on Tuesday; climate activist Disha Ravi is in jail in Delhi and faces charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
india news

24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move

By Mir Ehsan, Rezaul H Laskar, Srinagar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The group includes European Union (EU) ambassador Ugo Astuto, and ambassadors of key European states such as French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Italian envoy Vincenzo de Luca, Swedish envoy Klas Molin, Irish envoy Brendan Ward and Dutch envoy Marten van den Berg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
india news

Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Researchers said that there was a marked improvement in their oxygen saturation and respiratory rate after the drug was administered for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar once again bats for caste-based census

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:48 AM IST
  • Kumar’s statement is significant in the wake of the Justice Rohini Commission’s proposal for sub-categorisation of reservation for other backward castes (OBCs) in the government sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
india news

Panel's recommendations far from legal reality, can't be implemented: Himanta

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
As per the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand fails to deliver early warning system 8 years after it was promised

By Jayashree Nandi, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The decision to install an early warning system comes nearly 8 years after the Union environment ministry had said in an affidavit that Uttarakhand urgently needed a flood forecasting network. An expert panel appointed in 2013 had observed that lack of disaster preparedness was a dangerous lacuna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP