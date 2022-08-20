'Caged parrot' CBI now has saffron plumes: Kapil Sibal on raids on Sisodia

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday remembered the famous saying of the Supreme Court in 2013 that CBI is a caged parrot and said the parrot has now been uncaged and its plumes are now saffron. The jibe comes after the central agency raided Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's residence for around 16 hours on Friday in connection with the excise policy probe.

CBI, once a “caged parrot”

Is now :

Uncaged



Now:

It’s plumes are saffron

It’s wings are ED



It parrots what his Master says! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 20, 2022

While the raid triggered a political war or words with BJP and the AAP crossing swords, the former Congress leader and a senior advocate remembered the statement of the Supreme Court as it was hearing the coal allocation case. Justice RM Lodha had coined the phrase 'caged parrot' during the hearing and chastised the attorney of the Union government in 2013 asking how long it would take to set the 'caged parrot free and for it to stop being 'its master's voice'.

In reference to that which went on to become a remarkable saying, Kapil Sibal said now the caged parrot is free, its plumes are saffron and its wings are ED. "It parrots what his Master says," Sibal wrote.

While Congress dithered to criticise the CBI raid on Manish Sisodia and in fact stood against AAP, Kapil Sibal said the BJP is trying to destabilise AAP as Kejriwal is on the rise.

The CBI search on Friday continued for hours till late evening. Sisodia's computer and mobile phone have been seized, he said. AAP hit back against the CBI raid as all prominent leaders of the party, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, held press conferences asserting that the Centre is targeting Delhi's development model.

